A 30-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after police trespassed him from a smoke shop in the 200 block of Fort Worth Drive and he allegedly returned twice in the span of two hours, according to a police report.
An employee of the store initially called police at about 11:04 a.m. to trespass the man, though the report does not specify why. Police trespassed him, and the employee called back at about 11:19 to say he returned and left when he was asked to. At about 12:40 p.m., the employee called again to tell police the man had returned once more.
Police arrived and spoke to the employee, who told them the man had been giving him problems throughout his three visits to the store, the report states. Officers found him inside and arrested him on a charge of criminal trespass. The report does not specify if he gave an explanation for why he returned to the store multiple times.
Other Reports3000 block of Augusta Drive — A 25-year-old man was arrested at an apartment complex Saturday night after he allegedly threatened a resident with a pocketknife, according to a police report.
The victim called police at about 11:38 p.m. to report a drunk man had threatened him with a knife and that other men were actively fighting with the alleged suspect. Police arrived and detained the man, who said he got into an argument with the victim, pulling out a pocketknife to shake it at the victim and scare him. Another man then grabbed him, he said, and pulled him out of the room, punching him in the process.
Police also spoke to the victim, who said the suspect entered the room and began yelling at him, wanting to fight, the report states. He then took out the pocketknife and held it up toward him, the victim said, leading him to think he was going to get stabbed. He also told police the man who pulled the suspect out of the room took the knife from him as well. The suspect was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
200 block of North Locust Street — A 30-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after he allegedly told police he had “a lot” to drink and that they should “take me to jail,” according to a police report.
A caller reported that two men were shouting in the 200 block of North Locust Street, and police found one in the 100 block of West Hickory Street, observing he was swaying heavily and smelling the odor of alcohol when they approached him. His speech was agitated and slurred, the report states, and he allegedly told officers he had “a lot” to drink and that they should “take me to jail.”
At one point, the report states, the man dropped something on the ground and officers had to catch him to stop him from falling down when he leaned over to pick it up. He told police that nobody was with him, and was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 323 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 25 people into the Denton County Jail.