A woman told police a man walked up to her at a gas station and started touching himself in front of her Tuesday afternoon, according to a police report.
The woman called police after a man cat-called her, exposed his genitals through his shorts and started to touch himself in front of her while she was putting gas in her car in the 1500 block of South Loop 288, the report says. Officers reviewed surveillance footage and observed a man pull up near her in a white SUV and stand near her with his genitals fully exposed.
The report says officers couldn’t see if he was touching himself in the footage and that he left after she backed away. The woman couldn’t remember what he said exactly, but she was upset about the incident and wants to press charges, according to the report.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
Bonnie Brae Street and Windsor Drive — Two people were seriously injured following a three-vehicle car crash Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.
Denton police and the fire department were dispatched to the vehicle crash around 2:15 p.m. Monday. Battalion Chief David Boots, a fire department spokesperson, said they transported two people with serious injuries to local hospitals. Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said two of the three vehicles T-boned during the crash.
2800 block of South Interstate 35E — A woman told officers she believed a man she was in a car crash with Tuesday afternoon may have been reaching for a firearm, according to a police report.
Officers went to speak with the woman around 4:33 p.m. at Buc-ee’s after the incident. She told police she was entering the southbound lanes of the highway from the Lillian Miller Parkway ramp when a vehicle already traveling on the highway struck her.
The report says the other driver pinned her vehicle to the right lane, started yelling at her and reached down near his leg. The woman described his behavior as aggressive and said she believed he was reaching for a firearm, according to the report.
She told police she exited her vehicle through a window and stood on the hood of her car to get away from him. According to the report, she saw the female passenger in his vehicle stop him from raising his hand and whatever he was holding before they left the scene.
2400 block of Tom Cole Road — Police were called out to a fight around 1:46 a.m. Tuesday involving an allegedly intoxicated man and arrested him on allegations of assault, according to a police report.
A man involved in the initial fight told police the suspect was acting aggressively toward him, eventually swinging at him with a closed fist and biting him three times. A resident of the home was involved in a fight with the suspect about 20 minutes after the initial fight where the suspect allegedly hit him in the back of the head with his shoe, which the resident said caused him pain.
Officers located the suspect, who declined to speak with them, outside the home and noticed he was missing a shoe. According to the report, other witnesses told police he was a violent drunk and expressed fear that he would become violent again if officers left.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 353 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 14 people into the Denton County Jail.