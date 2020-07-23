Denton police arrested a 40-year-old man Wednesday who refused to leave Walmart on University Drive after being criminally trespassed and threatening officers, according to a police report.
A Walmart employee told police they received multiple complaints about a man outside the grocery section entrance. The report says the employee was informed he and a woman he was with were drinking alcohol in a bathroom.
When officers arrived to speak with the man, they noticed his speech was erratic and changing in speed and rhythm, according to the report. He confirmed to officers that he was drinking at a nearby gas station and refused to sign the criminal trespass notice.
The report says he became verbally threatening while officers filled out the notice and told him he needed to leave. After about five minutes, officers asked him if he was going to leave and he refused again, smacking a patrol vehicle multiple times.
He started to walk through the parking lot eventually, then walked up to an officer, told him he was “going to put him in a grinder” and said he would pull out a weapon, according to the report.
Police arrested him and during transport, he was allegedly kicking the inside of the patrol vehicle. At the city jail, he allegedly said, “I’m going to kill that hoe,” and made a gesture of slashing his neck with a finger. The report doesn’t specify if that threat was toward an officer.
He was charged with public intoxication, criminal trespass and obstruction or retaliation for threatening a public servant. There was no further mention of the woman he was with.
Other reports
300 block of Coronado Boulevard — Police arrested one suspect Wednesday who allegedly stole electronics from Strickland Middle School on July 9, according to a police report.
A subcontractor told police that morning they saw two men taking items from the portable buildings at the school. A Denton municipal judge signed a felony warrant for a suspect Monday for burglary of a habitation.
Detectives located him inside his home hiding in the master bedroom, according to the report. He was taken into custody without incident.
1800 block of North Ruddell Street — A 35-year-old man arrested on assault charges allegedly told his wife that they’d be dead before officers arrived when she tried to call 911 Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
She told responding officers she woke up to find her husband on top of her in her bed and then he held a knife to her neck. Officers observed blood on the floor, windows, her arms, legs and clothing, but couldn’t locate any injuries on her.
She provided officers with vehicle information and they saw him on the street. After a short vehicle pursuit, they located him hiding under a car once he exited the car, according to the report.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment to a gash on his hand and was then taken to the city jail. He was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, interfering with an emergency request for assistance and possession of a controlled substance.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 336 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 14 people into the Denton County Jail.