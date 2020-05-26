A 55-year-old man told a Denton police officer upon arrival at the Denton City Jail Monday afternoon that he was going to kill his wife when he got out of jail, according to a police report.
The man’s wife called 911 from a neighbor’s phone to report her husband had assaulted her and his mother in the 2700 block of Foxcroft Circle. She said he drank two bottles of wine and is violent when intoxicated.
The report says he threw his wife onto the couch, punched her in the face and grabbed her phone to keep her from calling the police. He allegedly argued with his mother, took her phone away as well and put her in a choke-hold.
Both women wanted emergency protective orders, according to the report, and officers observed physical injuries on them. He was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence, continuous violence against the family, two counts of interference with an emergency request for assistance and obstruction or retaliation.
Woman pepper-sprayed after answering the door early Monday
A woman told police early Monday that her face felt like it was on fire after she was pepper-sprayed by an unknown man when she opened the front door in the 1300 block of Dallas Drive, according to a police report.
Officers responded to a burglary of a habitation call in the area around 12:55 a.m. When they arrived, the caller told police her mother opened the door early Monday when there was a knock at the door.
The report says a man whose face was covered attempted to push his way into the apartment, but the mother pushed back to try to close the door before she was pepper-sprayed directly in the face.
The mother told police there was a second man there who was also trying to push the door open, but she was able to push them off and close the door. The two men never made it into the home.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1900 block of North Ruddell Street — A man wants to press charges after a fight between two other men damaged a mirror on his vehicle early Monday, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched to a fight call around 3:36 a.m. Several witnesses said two men were fighting and broke a mirror on a car.
Police observed blood on the vehicle. One of the men involved was at the scene, but was uncooperative, according to the report.
The vehicle owner estimated the damage to be between $128 to $328 to fix the mirror.
700 block of Fort Worth Drive — Police are investigating a verbal argument that turned physical after a woman told her boyfriend to leave her apartment Monday morning, according to a police report.
The report says he threw her laptop on the ground, causing it to break, and that he took her phone away. This didn’t happen as she was trying to call the police.
Officers observed blood on her shirt which she said was most likely from when she was trying to get him off of her. The man denied throwing the laptop and claimed his girlfriend was throwing things around the home.
According to the report, he lifted the mattress to show police where her phone was but said he didn’t know how it got there. The woman left the apartment for the night while the man was packing to go stay somewhere else.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 259 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 29 people into the Denton County Jail.