A 43-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after police observed him flailing his arms and yelling, and he allegedly told them he ingested “God” and had “enough” to drink that day, according to a police report.
A caller reported the man to police at about 10:08 a.m., informing them he was waving his arms and yelling near the intersection of South Locust Street and Maple Street. When police arrived, they observed him pacing in the parking lot. After approaching him, he began yelling at officers not to come any closer, and was extremely hostile and aggressive, the report states.
Police observed a large, open can next to the man and he allegedly admitted it contained beer. When police asked him how much he had to drink, he responded “enough.” He refused to take a sobriety test and picked up his things before walking into the roadway. Officers asked him if he ingested any substances and he said he ingested “God,” the report states.
Police arrested the man on a charge of public intoxication and, when they searched him, found marijuana and a glass pipe with white and black residue inside, so he was additionally charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Other reports
1800 block of South Loop 288 — A 21-year-old man was arrested Saturday evening after allegedly trying to steal merchandise from a store he’d already been trespassed from and running from police when they arrived, according to a police report.
A store employee called police at about 5:30 p.m. to report the man was trying to steal merchandise but put it back, and that he’d been previously trespassed from the store. The employee said the man was trying to steal vacuum cleaners, the report states, and when police arrived, he ran from officers when he saw them.
Officers instructed the man to go to their police car and he complied, allegedly telling them he was just going for a jog when they asked him why he was running. He claimed he was going to pay for the merchandise but had no wallet on him, the report states, and he was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass.
400 block of Coronado Drive — A 27-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly fired a pistol inside a residence, according to a police report.
A caller said at about 3:14 a.m. that they heard screaming and a gunshot in the area, and when police arrived, they observed two men walking away. Officers told them to stop and they put their hands in the air, the report states. They found a pistol inside the waistband of one of the men, who allegedly admitted to shooting it from an upstairs floor into the residence’s garage because he was angry.
Officers located the bullet and determined no one was hurt, the report states. The man was arrested on a charge of discharging firearm in certain municipalities.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 346 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 23 people into the Denton County Jail.