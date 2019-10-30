A man was given a citation for assault Tuesday morning after punching a Dirty Dick’s Bar employee, according to a Denton police report.
Police said the employee was not injured by the assault. Police said the suspect told officers he did not punch the employee, but officers looked at security camera footage and determined that was a lie, the report shows.
The citation was for a Class C misdemeanor assault, police said, or simple assault. The suspect was allowed to leave after receiving the citation.
Other reports
2200 block of San Jacinto Boulevard — A 21-year-old man was arrested and charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest Tuesday night after he was found allegedly passed out in the front seat of a vehicle, according to a police report. Police said he was found to be drunk after field sobriety testing and would not take handcuffs as an officer tried to detain him.
2700 block of West University Drive — A 26-year-old man allegedly used a barcode from a product worth 25 cents to ring up about $630 worth of merchandise at a Walmart, according to a police report. The man was arrested and charged with theft with previous convictions.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Tuesday to 7 a.m. Wednesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 876 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 153 calls and made nine arrests.