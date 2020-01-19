While staying with two acquaintances in the 600 block on West Collins Street, a 45-year-old man became convinced a killer was lurking just outside.
He called police early Saturday morning to report a person with a gun was trying to crawl through an apartment window and shoot him.
By the time officers arrived, the 45-year-old had fled the area, but not before telling dispatchers the unknown gunman planned to shoot him through a peephole.
Police spoke with two residents of the apartment, who said nobody had tried to enter the apartment and no gun was in the area. Officers were able to track the panicked man a block north, where he was pacing near an E-Z Chek.
When prompted by officers, the 45-year-old said he didn’t have any mental health diagnoses. He continued to claim somebody was trying to shoot him.
When an unrelated person walked past, he told police they were trying to shoot him. Officers noted that wasn’t the case, said spokeswoman Allison Beckwith.
They reported he looked to be under the influence of an unspecified narcotic. When they tried to arrest him on a charge of public intoxication, the man fell to the ground and put his hands under his body, Beckwith said.
“It was odd behavior, but we were able to place him in handcuffs with little resistance,” Beckwith said, so he didn’t immediately face further charges for resisting arrest.
He was arrested just before 8 a.m. Saturday.
Other reports
Intersection of Fort Worth Drive and Vintage Boulevard — Witnesses told police a man was acting erratically and dangerously amid traffic Saturday afternoon.
The 29-year-old would stand in the roadway while cars drove around him, then walk out of harm’s way before running into traffic and “yell at cars and hit passing cars” with his hands, Beckwith said.
Police arrived and tried to place the man under arrest on a charge of public intoxication. He allegedly fought back by flailing and refusing to comply with orders.
Officers wrote the man had pinpoint pupils and was yelling irrational statements. When asked what he’d taken, he said “he was stupid and had smoked too much meth,” according to police reports.
Because he continued to be combative, officers put him in ”the wrap,” a device consisting of several straps used to restrain difficult suspects.
8900 block of Interstate 35 — Just after 1 a.m. Saturday, police responded to a two-vehicle collision.
Both vehicles were damaged, but police reports did not mention either driver requiring medical attention. A witness reported one of the drivers had sped past and cut her off.
Police questioned the driver in question, who admitted to having had “a couple of beers before leaving,” Beckwith said.
After undergoing standard field sobriety tests and consenting to a blood draw, the 26-year-old was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 369 calls and made 15 arrests.