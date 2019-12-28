A 37-year-old man facing drug charges appeared to be hot wiring a car he said didn’t belong to him, police said.
An officer on foot patrol around 11 p.m. in the 1900 block of North Ruddell Street noticed the tail lights of a vehicle were on and one blinker light was flashing. When they got closer, the officer saw a man tampering with the wiring from the inside, police said.
Police said the officer recognized the man from a previous interaction. The report shows that when he was close to the 37-year-old man, he saw the man had the ignition module and wires in his hand.
The man admitted to the officer that the vehicle didn’t belong to him and said he had a gun in his waistband, which turned out to be an airsoft pistol. The officer also saw a methamphetamine pipe in the front seat, the report said.
He was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance as well as other active warrants.
Other reports
3000 block of North Elm Street — A caller said a man he used to do odd jobs for confronted him at a Dollar General, pushed him to the ground and struck him in the face late Friday, police said.
The report said the suspect noticed things missing from his home after the man would do some jobs, so he stopped offering jobs.
The victim went home after the altercation and called the police. Denton police Sgt. Bryan Cose said the store was closed by the time he got home, so police weren’t able to view camera footage yet or locate the suspect.
200 block of North Bonnie Brae Street — A patient at a senior living facility told police someone took seven Tyler Perry DVDs from her room while she was away, police said.
3800 block of Stuart Road — A man told police someone took eight fishing rods, reels and tackle box from his pickup truck.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Friday to 6 a.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 228 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.