A man told Denton police Monday evening he was assaulted and had his backpack stolen by two men who he’d been playing dice with inside Hooligan’s Bar, according to a police report.
The man told police a manager at the bar, located in the 100 block of North Locust Drive, asked him and three men twice to stop playing dice in the bar.
The man said he and the two others left the bar and out back the man said the other men punched him and caused him to fall down a flight of stairs, the report says. He said they took his backpack, which had more than $400 inside of it, the report says.
Other reports
2600 block of West University Drive — An 18-year-old man was arrested at a WinCo Foods on Monday night for allegedly stealing beer but was charged with possession of a drug paraphernalia and minor in possession, according to a police report. Police said he had a small amount of marijuana in his backpack.
4100 block of Interstate 35 — A 19-year-old man was arrested for assault family violence for allegedly tackling his mother’s boyfriend, according to a police report.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,130 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 147 calls and made seven arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 16 medical calls and six vehicle crashes.