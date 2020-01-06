Blotter
Officers who arrested a 33-year-old man in downtown Denton on Sunday morning say the man told them he was a vampire, which is why he does not sleep much, according to a police report.

A 911 caller reported a man dancing and stumbling in the 300 block of West Hickory Street. At about 5:40 a.m., officers found the man in the 200 block of Sycamore Street, the report shows.

When officers asked what he was doing, the man told them, “Smoking a joint,” police said. Officers never found a marijuana joint, the report shows.

The man was arrested and charged with public intoxication non-alcohol, and he was taken to the Denton City Jail.

Officers reported the man didn’t know where he was going and said he doesn’t sleep much because he is a vampire.

Other reports

South Loop 288 and Northbound Interstate 35E — A driver who was found slumped over her steering wheel Sunday morning said she and her passenger were on their way back from a Dallas nightclub before officers woke them up, according to a police report.

The vehicle was in drive, with both the passenger and driver asleep, the report shows. Officers asked the 24-year-old driver to step out and go through field sobriety tests.

The police arrested her on a charge of driving while intoxicated. A police spokeswoman said Monday morning the passenger was not arrested.

Mingo Road and Frame Street — Denton police said a driver fled from a minor crash Sunday evening.

Roundup

From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday:

  • The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 2,713 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
  • Denton police handled 1,019 calls and made 28 arrests.
  • Denton firefighters responded to 68 medical calls and 10 vehicle crashes.

