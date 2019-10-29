This story has been updated to accurately reflect the exchange between the suspect and victim.
Denton police took a report from a man Monday night saying another man who seemed “off” was standing outside the caller’s residence in the 100 block of North Austin Street said of himself that he was "the most evil man in the world.”
Officers looking into the case categorized as an assault with no injury because the suspect pushed the man, were told by the victim he found the man standing outside of his residence, according to a police report.
Police said the victim told them the man didn’t seem intoxicated, just “off.” Officers arrived to the residence and looked for the suspect but never found him, the report shows.
Other reports
Chambers Street and Lincoln Street — A Denton police officer stopped a driver after he allegedly failed to use a turn signal multiple times, parked against the flow of traffic and parked behind the required 18-inch cushion from a curb Monday morning.
The officer found the driver to have multiple warrants, leading to his arrest, according to a police report.
Police said that during an inventory of the man’s vehicle, officers found MDMA, also known as ecstasy, and charged him with possession of a controlled substance, the report shows.
He was taken to the Denton City Jail on that charge as well as for the warrants, police said.
700 block of South Locust Street — A woman sleeping behind a business was arrested and charged with criminal trespass Monday morning after officers, responding to a call reporting the woman, confirmed the woman had been previously trespassed from the property, according to a police report.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 984 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 183 calls and made 10 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 40 medical calls and four vehicle crashes.