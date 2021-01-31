A man called police Saturday night to report he was robbed by another man with a gun after he matched with a woman on a dating app and showed up to a supposed meeting site, according to a police report.
After the man matched with a woman on a dating site, he told police, they discussed a meeting location in the 4100 block of Interstate 35. When he arrived, another man approached him and asked him for a cigarette. After he replied that he doesn’t smoke, the man pointed a gun at him and asked him for his phone and wallet, leaving the scene after being given them, the report states.
No woman was there when the man was robbed, the report states, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
1100 block of East Hickory Street — A 30-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after police found him allegedly trespassing in a vacant house and he fled on foot after talking to them, according to a police report.
At about 4:23 p.m., a caller reported the man was in a house supposed to be vacant and that he had already been trespassed from it. Police arrived, observed the front door slightly opened and heard the man’s voice. They directed him to come to the front, which he did, and police informed him he was under arrest for criminal trespass, though the report states he told them the house belonged to a family member.
After he was told he was going to be arrested, he allegedly fled on foot from the house until officers placed him under arrest at the corner of East McKinney Street and North Crawford Street. The man was arrested on a charge of criminal trespass of a habitation, and because he had a prior conviction of evading arrest, was also charged with evading arrest or detention with previous conviction.
2800 block of Colorado Boulevard — A 38-year-old woman was arrested at a hotel Saturday morning after an employee wanted her trespassed and she allegedly refused to leave her room, telling police she was going to sleep, according to a police report.
The employee called police to report a drunk woman was dragging a case of beer around and screaming, the report states. When officers arrived, they found the woman’s room and heard yelling. She allegedly refused to open the door, continuing to yell for about 30 minutes, the report states. The employee decided they wanted her trespassed from the hotel, and when police informed her she was going to be trespassed, she finally opened the door.
Officers told the woman she needed to leave but she allegedly lay on her bed, telling them she was going to sleep, the report states. She also allegedly told them she needed to get her property out of the room, though officers observed she had nothing inside. Officers made contact with her friends, who told them she had a lot to drink and that they, too, were intoxicated and could not give her a ride home. She was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 387 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 27 people into the Denton County Jail.