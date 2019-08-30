A woman allegedly assaulted two officers while she was drunk. A Lyft driver dropping off someone at a bar reported that a bicyclist ripped off his car’s door handle. Both calls occurred Thursday in the Fry Street area.
The first incident was at about 6 p.m. in the 1200 block of West Oak Street, where a 22-year-old woman got the police called on her for allegedly trying to fight the caller.
An officer arrived and told the woman not to leave the area while police figured out what was going on. The woman allegedly swung at an officer and scratched their forearm. The officer eventually put her into handcuffs, and police drove her to the Denton City Jail, where, according to the report, the woman scratched a jailer’s arm and broke a watch when the woman grabbed the jailer.
She was charged with resisting arrest and assault on a public servant.
At about 10:20 p.m., a Lyft driver dropping someone off at a Fry Street bar moved onto West Mulberry Street, where, the driver told police, two bicyclists were swerving in the road. The driver honked.
One of the bicyclists in response slammed his bike to the ground, walked to the driver’s car and ripped off one of the door handles, the report shows. The bicyclist then got on his bike and rode away, police said, toward the University of North Texas campus.
Other reports
200 block of South Avenue G — A man was arrested just off the UNT campus Thursday night for allegedly arguing drunk in the street with a woman, according to a police report.
Police said the man admitted to having had too much to drink. The man was charged with public intoxication and taken to jail, the report shows.
East University Drive and Loop 288 — Across town, officers responded to a minor traffic accident where a woman said the other driver spat in her face after the accident, according to a police report.
Officers reviewed video footage provided by “one of the individuals involved” and determined the woman who claimed she had been spat on was actually the one who spat on the other driver, police said.
Police said Friday that no one wanted to press charges.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Monday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,094 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- The Denton Police Department handled 194 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 30 medical calls and two vehicle crashes.