A 52-year-old man was arrested Saturday night after his wife saw him return home from drinking, locked him out and he allegedly proceeded to break a window, according to a police report.
At about 9:04 p.m., the man’s wife called police to report her husband was drunk and banging on doors after she locked him out of their residence. Officers arrived at the 2200 block of Canterbury Court and found the man banging on a partially broken window. They spoke to him, observing he was unsteady on his feet and nearly fell over, the report states.
The man told police he was locked out and wanted to get in but did not tell them why he was locked out, the report states. He also told them the window was already broken and allegedly admitted to drinking four beers about two hours prior. He was unable to complete a sobriety test, according to the report.
Officers spoke to the man’s wife, who told them he had been banging on doors and windows for over an hour before she called 911. She added he broke the window and that she locked him out due to his past behavior while intoxicated. Police determined the man was intoxicated and arrested him on a charge of public intoxication.
Other reports
600 block of Interstate 35 — A 30-year-old man was arrested Saturday morning after he allegedly choked his girlfriend twice, according to a police report.
Police arrived at a motel in the block at about 8:10 a.m. and found the couple. The woman told them the man grabbed her by the throat, pushed her onto a bed and hit her in the face, the report states. She also told officers he tried to leave the motel in a vehicle and that she stood behind it, at which point he got out and choked her again before a witness intervened.
Officers observed a red mark on the woman’s neck and she told them her throat hurt following the incident, though the report states she did not need medical attention. The man was arrested on a charge of assault family or house member, impeding breath or circulation.
100 block of Fry Street — A man called police Saturday morning to report he parked his vehicle on Avenue A and returned to find two tires punctured, according to a police report.
The man told police he parked his vehicle at about midnight and that he returned at 2:00 a.m. to find both right-side tires punctured, seemingly with a sharp object, the report states. He told police he would have to pay about $250 to replace them, and the report states no surveillance footage of the incident was available.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 344 service and officer-initiated calls and made six arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 32 people into the Denton County Jail.