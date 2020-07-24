When Denton police transported a man to the city jail after arresting him for public intoxication, the 27-year-old man allegedly head-butted an officer and several times tried to bite at least two officers at the jail and a local hospital.
Officers responded to a suspicious activity call around 7:05 p.m. after callers reported a man running in the roadway, almost being hit by oncoming vehicles, near North Locust and Oak streets.
The report says the first officer on scene believed the man was heavily intoxicated. When officers spoke with the man, he either didn’t know where he was coming from or didn’t want to answer, and either didn’t know where his friend lived or didn’t want to provide the exact address when asked where he was going.
According to the report, officers smelled a heavy scent of alcohol on him, noted he was slurring his words and that his speech was thick-tongued.
Officers attempted to arrest him for public intoxication, but the man then allegedly attempted to flee. When officers stopped him, they got into a brief scuffle, and he was handcuffed.
The report says the suspect started to fall unconscious, and paramedics were dispatched. Officers were able to wake him, and medics met police to check on him at the jail. He allegedly became belligerent while medics tried to check his vitals, then head-butted an officer. He then proceeded to try to bite that officer’s hand and bite another officer while at a local hospital.
He was medically cleared at the hospital and then was transported back to the city jail. He was charged with public intoxication and resisting arrest.
Other reports
500 block of Boardwalk Lane — A caller reported his laptop and keyboard were missing after he woke up from a nap around 6:30 p.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
The caller woke up from a nap, went outside for a few minutes and then noticed his laptop and keyboard were missing when he returned to his bedroom. His headphones were placed on the table, even though he had them on before he fell asleep, the report says.
He told police he didn’t know how his belongings went missing. The report says the other residents didn’t see anything, and they didn’t know where his electronics were. A report was taken.
300 block of East Windsor Street — Police took a 15-year-old boy to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Center on Thursday evening after learning he had directives to apprehend from Denton police, according to a police report.
According to Texas statute, juvenile courts can issue directives to apprehend on the request of law enforcement or probation officers to apprehend a child if the court finds there’s probable cause to take them into custody.
Officers responded to a suspicious activity call at Strickland Middle School around 6:37 p.m. A caller reported seeing three men trying to get into a portable building and last saw them heading toward the library.
Police located and detained four juveniles. They learned one of the boys had three directives to detain from their department. He was taken to the Denton Police Department’s juvenile room before being taken to county juvenile detention. The other three boys were issued criminal trespass notices.
1200 block of Teasley Lane — Security footage at a self-storage facility shows a suspect vehicle leaving with two televisions from a unit around 3:47 a.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
A caller reported a unit was broken into overnight, and footage showed two TVs in the bed of a suspect vehicle. The report says police contacted the unit renter, who said management had notified her the unit was burglarized. She reported she was missing two TVs, one valued at $250 and the other at $200.
The report says officers didn’t locate the lock to the unit.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 343 service and officer-initiated calls and made one arrest.
From Thursday to Friday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 17 people into the Denton County Jail.