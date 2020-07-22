A man reported to Denton police Tuesday morning that his vehicle had been egged again and that it would cost $50 to remove the egg stains, according to a police report.
Officers responded to the report around 7:24 a.m. Tuesday. A caller told police that his vehicle had been egged for the third or fourth time. The report says he has reported his truck being egged at least twice before.
According to the report, his wife heard noises in the garage around 5 a.m., and when he went outside later, he found eggs covering the truck.
He told officers his truck doesn’t fit inside his garage, so he has nowhere else to park it. The report says he doesn’t know who has been doing this or why they’ve been egging his truck.
Other reports
1400 block of South Loop 288 — A man told police he backed out of one parking spot into another to move away from another man touching himself in his car, but the other man followed, according to a police report.
A caller told police he arrived at a parking lot of a gym around 4:08 p.m. Tuesday to go work out. When he pulled into a spot, he said he looked into the vehicle next to him and saw through untinted windows a man touching himself with his genitals exposed.
The report says the caller backed into another parking spot, but the other driver followed him. He went inside the gym to call the police and provided officers with license plate information. A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
7800 block of Mirror Rock Lane — A caller took a photo of a racial slur written on the brick wall of his porch and then reported it to the police Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
The resident told police he went outside around 7:30 a.m. and noticed the n-word written, possibly in white chalk, on the brick. The report says there was no damage, and the caller removed it with water but doesn’t know who wrote it.
A report was taken.
3300 block of Colorado Boulevard — A caller reported their Chevrolet Silverado stolen Tuesday afternoon and told police they have footage of the incident, according to a police report.
The caller told police an unknown person pulled into the parking lot in a black SUV, got into the Chevy Silverado and then left with it. The report doesn’t specify if there was forced entry or if the keys were still inside.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 278 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 20 people into the Denton County Jail.