A 19-year-old man was arrested Saturday afternoon after he allegedly pointed a gun at two separate vehicles while driving and officers found ski masks, gloves and ammo in his car, according to a police report.
Officers arrived at a parking lot at the Golden Triangle Mall at about 1:09 p.m. after a man called police to report another man cut off a vehicle while driving on a nearby road, pointed a gun at it and proceeded to pull up next to his vehicle, pointing a gun at him as well. Officers found the suspect vehicle parked in the lot and detained the driver.
The man initially followed directions, the report states, but became physically resistant as officers walked him to the back of the police car. They searched him and found a black handgun in his jacket, which was loaded and had a round in the chamber. They also searched his car, reportedly finding ski masks, gloves and ammo inside.
The man was arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and a charge of unlawful carrying of weapon.
Other reports
Intersection of Sherman Drive and Denison Street — A man called police Saturday morning to report another man with a pistol took his keys and stole things out of his vehicle, according to a police report.
The man told police he entered a smoke shop and left his keys on the counter while browsing, the report states. Another man, dressed in all black with a pistol strapped around his chest, allegedly took the keys and entered his vehicle, stealing an additional set of keys and a stereo.
The victim told officers the stolen items were worth about $589 in total. He observed the theft but never made direct contact with the suspect, and officers did not find him after searching the area. An investigation is ongoing.
500 block of Fort Worth Drive — A 24-year-old man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly got in a verbal altercation with another man’s girlfriend while intoxicated, according to a police report.
Another man, who the report states knows the man eventually arrested, called police at about 10:50 p.m. to report he was trying to get him a ride home but that he wouldn’t cooperate and had gotten into an argument with his girlfriend. Police arrived and spoke to the man in question, observing he had bloodshot eyes and was slurring his speech.
The man told police he lives in Sherman and had been staying in Denton with a friend, the report states. He also allegedly admitted to drinking alcohol, and he was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 416 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 32 people into the Denton County Jail.