The Denton Police Department is investigating the death of a man Tuesday outside a storage facility as an unattended death, but suspect no foul play, according to a police report.
A 911 caller told Denton dispatchers there was an unresponsive man outside the Affordable Self Storage. Police and paramedics were dispatched around 12:14 p.m. to the facility in the 300 block of Smith Street.
The report says paramedics declared the man dead at the scene. The report didn’t note the man’s living situation or age.
Other reports
200 block of South Bonnie Brae Street — A 32-year-old man told police to “just take [him] to jail” while they interviewed parties following an assault call Tuesday evening, according to a police report.
A caller told police he let the suspect stay with him for a few days and alleged his visitor punched him during a discussion about his vehicle. The report says the caller had a laceration over his eye and blood on his shirt and he reported feeling pain.
A witness confirmed the suspect punched the caller. According to the report, the assailant claimed the caller grabbed him and started choking him, but he had no visible injuries. He allegedly told police to just take him to jail after they asked him to clarify how the resident was injured.
He was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury.
500 block of West University Drive — Cafe Brazil has been closed since Sunday afternoon due to the winter weather and a staffer who returned Tuesday morning noticed things were out of place, according to a police report.
A manager arrived at the restaurant around 10 a.m. Tuesday to find the front door open and slightly damaged. Police were dispatched around 11:41 a.m. following a 911 call and they cleared the building, finding no one else inside.
According to the report, the manager discovered electronics were out of place and other items were moved around, but they couldn’t determine if anything was missing. The report says they’re checking surveillance footage to see if anyone was inside.
A report was taken and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday, the Denton Police Department handled 347 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Tuesday to Wednesday the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked six people into the Denton County Jail.