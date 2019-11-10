Just before 11:30 p.m. Saturday, a 25-year-old man told police a grade school acquaintance had threatened him with a large knife.
He told officers he had been sitting outside a bar in the 100 block of North Locust Street when the 26-year-old acquaintance became angry for an unknown reason.
The suspect then allegedly lifted his shirt to reveal a knife between 10 and 12 inches long stuck in his waistband, threatening the man. At some point, the caller also told officers the acquaintance pinched him hard enough to hurt before walking down the street. He believed the 26-year-old was under the influence of something other than alcohol.
Officers located the suspect nearby. He did have a kitchen knife in his waistband. He was subsequently arrested on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Other reports
400 block of East McKinney Street — While on patrol just after 10 p.m. Saturday, officers noticed a light-colored Chrysler change lanes without signaling.
Following the ensuing traffic stop, police determined that the driver had three outstanding traffic warrants with the Denton Police Department. The passenger was then asked to exit the vehicle.
Allison Vetere, police spokeswoman, said the 40-year-old man consented to a search, during which officers found a baggie of what soon field-tested positive for methamphetamine. In total, the man had just under one gram of the drug.
He was subsequently arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, and the driver, a 40-year-old woman, was arrested for her outstanding warrants.
Intersection of Teasely and Londonderry lanes — At approximately 1:13 a.m. Saturday, police responded to the report of a hit-and-run.
Officers located the driver suspected of causing the crash nearby, and determined the 28-year-old woman was intoxicated. She was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, the second such charge she’s faced in the past decade in the county.
According to county crime records, the woman was previously charged with striking an unattended vehicle and possession of a controlled substance.
Police records did not indicate what the driver drove into, but no injuries were reported in connection with the collision.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department responded to 376 calls for service and made 10 arrests.