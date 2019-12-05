Authorities say a man was killed in a vehicle crash Wednesday night on Interstate 35 in Sanger.
Ian D. Harbord, 29, of Dallas was identified as the person killed, according to the Tarrant County Medical Examiner’s Office website.
The crash happened along northbound I-35 between the West Chapman Road and Keaton Road bridges, a Denton Fire Department official said.
A call to the Sanger Police Department asking for details about the crash was not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.
Other reports
Ame Drive and North Locust Street — Police said a 23-year-old man had 3.2 grams of methamphetamine, a scale, glass pipe and about 10 empty baggies in his backpack, according to a police report.
An officer pulled the man over for not having a traffic light on his bicycle, the report shows, leading police to discover he had multiple warrants for his arrest. While he was booked into the jail, police searched his backpack and found the drugs and paraphernalia, police said. The man was charged with manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance.
1100 block of West University Drive — Denton police arrested a 26-year-old man who officers said was driving while intoxicated with a passenger under the age of 15, according to a police report.
3000 block of Colorado Boulevard — A man reported his Chevrolet Silverado stolen Wednesday evening, and officers saw security camera footage of a person getting into the truck and driving away, according to a police report.
900 block of Circle View Lane — Officers with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force arrested a 44-year-old man Wednesday at a residence after a judge signed a warrant for his arrest on a charge of assault family violence impeding breath, according to a police report.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- Denton police handled 389 calls and made five arrests.