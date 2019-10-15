A 23-year-old man ended a night out by going to jail Monday morning when he allegedly refused to get out of a Lyft driver’s vehicle, according to a police report.
Police said on Tuesday the driver called from the 200 block of West Hickory Street saying the man wouldn’t exit the vehicle. The man left the vehicle but returned as officers were talking to the driver, according to a police spokeswoman.
Police said the man couldn’t stand up straight and told them he’d been drinking that night. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication, records show.
Other reports
2400 block of East McKinney Street — A 23-year-old man was arrested and charged with assault after allegedly punching his roommate during a confrontation about the victim paying rent, according to a police report.
2700 block of West University Drive — A man told Denton police Monday night that while at a Walmart three men approached him and accused him of “trying to have sexual relations with a teenage boy,” according to a police report. Officers did not locate any of the three males described, police said.
3100 block of Spenrock Court — A 38-year-old man was arrested Monday night after detectives received a tip on where they could locate the man, who had an outstanding warrant, police said. Police found the man, arrested him and said they found methamphetamine and a motorcycle that was reported stolen, according to a police report. He was charged with possession of a controlled substance and theft of property.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 815 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- The Denton Police Department took 170 calls and made nine arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 27 medical calls and four vehicle crashes.