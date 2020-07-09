Denton paramedics transported a 26-year-old man to a local hospital after authorities responded to a reported stabbing Wednesday morning, according to a police report.
A woman waved down a traffic enforcement officer around 11:15 a.m. in the 2400 block of Stockbridge Road and told him her boyfriend had just been stabbed. Other officers were dispatched to the area and saw a man lying on the sidewalk near Stockbridge and Somerset Street holding a bloody rag to his chest.
The woman told police her boyfriend had been stabbed in the breezeway of an apartment building. The report says officers searched an apartment unit where the boyfriend had argued with another man, but they didn’t find the assailant or a weapon.
According to the report, the primary leaser of that unit said she didn’t see a knife but did hear a conversation that grew heated and assumed the other man had hurt the victim. The victim also had a laceration on his left upper arm, and officers found multiple drops of fresh blood in the area.
A report was taken, and an investigation is ongoing.
Other reports
300 block of West Eagle Drive — A 25-year-old man who was arrested for indecent exposure was allegedly touching himself in his car and trying to get a woman’s attention late Wednesday, according to a police report.
The report says a man pulled into the parking spot next to her at a QuikTrip. He allegedly had his genitals exposed and was trying to get her attention, so she went into the store and alerted staff to call the police.
Officers obtained a possible address for the suspect by using the license plate information the woman provided. They contacted a male resident who said he already knew what incident they were referring to when they asked him if he went to QuikTrip that day.
According to the report, he told officers he didn’t have his pants down but did have his genitals exposed and was looking at pictures of models on his phone when the caller stepped out of her car and saw his private parts. He was arrested and was charged with lewd, immoral or indecent conduct.
2000 block of South Locust Street — Police arrested a 19-year-old man who admitted he took four tabs of LSD and allegedly damaged car windows Wednesday evening, according to a police report.
When officers located the man, covered in blood and missing a shoe, after receiving a criminal mischief report, he allegedly yelled “F--k the police!” and took off on foot. The report says he resisted arrest, so they had to place him in wrist restraints.
He admitted to officers he took four tabs of LSD Wednesday, and paramedics were dispatched to evaluate him. The report says he told officers at a local hospital that he didn’t know where the blood came from. He was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, evading arrest and public intoxication, non-alcohol.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 369 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 17 people into the Denton County Jail.