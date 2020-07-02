Denton police found a 28-year-old man, who allegedly violated a protective order, hiding inside the protected party’s shower Wednesday evening in the 3500 block of Quail Creek Drive, according to a police report.
Officers were patrolling the area around 7:08 p.m. Wednesday when they noticed a black Nissan with a “unique” license plate, the report says. Denton police spokesperson Allison Beckwith clarified that the unique license plate was a word.
According to the report, the officers recognized the license plate was a vehicle that belonged to someone who recently had a protective order filed against them and that it was parked in the same area as it was in a previous call. They confirmed there was an emergency protective order against the suspect.
Police knocked on the door of a home to speak with the protected party and asked to search the home. She consented and officers found the suspect in the shower, fully clothed, with the bathroom lights on and shower curtains drawn.
The report says the woman didn’t know he was hiding inside her residence. She told officers she left home so that he could come by and retrieve some belongings.
He was arrested and charged with violating an emergency protective order. The report says the two were in a dating relationship, but didn’t specify if they were still together.
Other reports
1800 block of Westwood Drive — A 22-year-old man is facing a slew of charges after he allegedly drove while intoxicated, evaded arrest and spit on officers early Wednesday, according to a police report.
A caller told police around 1:41 a.m. that they believed the man, who was coming and going from the location every few minutes, was intoxicated. Officers located him inside a vehicle in the area and had him exit to conduct standard field sobriety tests.
The report says he became agitated and attempted to flee on foot, but didn’t make it far before officers caught up with him. A physical struggle ensued and the suspect was detained, but he continued to resist arrest while they walked him to the patrol vehicle.
Other officers brought a wrap restraint to the scene and they were able to detain the suspect, according to the report. He also allegedly spit toward and ultimately on an officer and made threats of retaliation. He was charged with driving evading arrest, harassment of a public servant, two counts of retaliation and resisting arrest.
2800 block of Bonnie Brae Street — A property owner reported his duplex was broken into, causing about $2,000 in damages and amounting to about $1,400 in belongings stolen Wednesday, according to a police report.
The owner returned to his home, one side of the duplex, around 4 p.m. and saw the front door and frame of both residences kicked in. According to the report, the tenant who lives on the other side told police every drawer in his home was rummaged through and seven pieces of jewelry, valued at about $650, were stolen.
Officers dusted the homes for fingerprints and an investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Wednesday, the Denton Police Department handled 355 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
From Wednesday to Thursday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 31 people into the Denton County Jail.