Police arrested a man Wednesday for public intoxication non-alcohol and located four syringes on his person, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched in reference to an unconscious person call. The caller told dispatch there was a man passed out in the gutter who “didn’t look good.”
Police spoke with the man who said he wasn’t sure why he was passed out in the gutter.
While speaking with police, the man couldn’t stay on topic or remember questions asked of him, the report says. He admitted he often uses intravenous drugs and officers noticed his pupils were small.
Police determined he was intoxicated and he was arrested on a charge of public intoxication non-alcohol.
He admitted he had two syringes and a pipe on him, and police found two mores syringes on his person. Police confiscated the paraphernalia but didn’t charge him with possession of drug paraphernalia.
Woman says man assaulted her at shelter
A 28-year-old woman staying at the Monsignor King Outreach Center told police Thursday afternoon that a man at the center assaulted her, according to a police report.
The woman, who called from the 300 block of West Oak Street, told police a man who was also staying at the center slapped the left side of her cheek on Wednesday. The report says she reported this to Monsignor King staff that night.
According to the report, the man bumped into her and caused her to fall onto a table as she was reporting the incident to staff.
Police spoke with an off-duty security guard, who said surveillance footage didn’t show either incident, but that it could have happened.
The man was not at the Monsignor King center when police arrived. Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones, reading from the report, said no one saw the assault happen.
Other reports
3300 block of Anysa Lane — A Prosper man who was arrested on public intoxication charges late Wednesday said he didn’t know where he was or how he got there, according to a police report.
A caller told police there was a man passed out in a dark-colored sedan. The Denton Fire Department was dispatched and the 22-year-old man was cleared by paramedics.
The report shows he admitted to police that he went to a bar and had multiple drinks. He told police he left to go home two hours prior around 9 p.m.
Police determined he was intoxicated after field sobriety tests. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
500 block of Mills Road — A caller told police a former co-worker assaulted him, according to a police report.
The man told police he was on his way to work at around 7:45 a.m. when he saw a former co-worker make a hand gesture as if he’d thrown something at his truck.
When he went to check on his truck, the former co-worker ran towards him and pushed him with both hands, causing him to fall back and bounce off the side of the truck, according to the report.
The man continued to advance on the driver, who then struck the man in the nose. The report shows the man stumbled to the ground and then fled.
The caller told police this isn’t the first time an incident like this happened. Jones said the man has also been criminally trespassed from the job site. He wasn’t there when police arrived.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,050 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- The Denton Police Department handled 439 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.