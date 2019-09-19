A man was arrested on a charge of public intoxication Wednesday afternoon when, in the 1400 block of South Loop 288, he was found lying near a dumpster and could hardly stand up on his own, according to a Denton police report.
Police said a 911 caller told dispatchers the man was lying on the ground near a dumpster and there was a “large beer” next to him, the report shows. When officers arrived, the man was struggling to stand up, police said.
He was taken to the Denton City Jail, police said.
Other reports
3300 block of Unicorn Lake Boulevard — A 31-year-old man was arrested and charged with indecent exposure after two people told Denton police the man was masturbating in front of them at an apartment complex’s front office, according to a police report.
The man allegedly had on nothing but a shirt and masturbated for at least five minutes in front of the people, police said.
500 block of Inman Street — Two roommates were at home Wednesday morning when someone broke into their residence at about 3:45 a.m. through a patio door, according to a police report.
Police said no intruders were inside the residence when they arrived. No arrests were made, no injuries were reported and nothing was reported stolen, police said.
600 block of Hickory Street — A 34-year-old man was found lying on train tracks Wednesday afternoon, according to a police report. Police said they arrested and charged him with public intoxication. They said the man was suicidal, so officers referred the man’s case to Denton County MHMR.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,262 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- The Denton Police Department handled 204 service and officer-initiated calls and made 15 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 40 medical calls and two vehicle crashes.