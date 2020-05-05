A 27-year-old man allegedly took off running Monday morning after Denton police confronted him about a burglary of a building report in the 300 block of West Prairie Street, according to a police report.
A property owner reported around 7 a.m. Monday that there was a man on the site of an unfinished house who stole a wooden pallet and miscellaneous tools. According to the report, the house was still under construction, uninhabited, fenced off and had a “no trespassing” sign.
Officers cleared the house and the suspect was already gone. Police later located a man matching the description pushing a bicycle and a wheelbarrow through a drainage ditch. A TV wrapped in a blanket and a wooden pallet were sitting on top of the wheelbarrow.
He identified himself and claimed that the pallet was garbage. The report says the property owner later reported a wheelbarrow, shovels, power tools and two large TVs missing.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said officers told him he was being arrested and that’s when he took off running through the ditch. He allegedly ignored commands to stop and jumped over a fence.
Other officers arrived and helped detain him. He was arrested and charged with burglary of a building and evading arrest. Beckwith said officers didn’t locate the other missing TV, the tools or the shovels.
Other reports
2000 block of Redwood Place — A 17-year-old allegedly choked his pregnant sister over an argument about headphones Monday morning, according a police report.
Police were dispatched after a mother reported at 7 a.m. that her son strangled his pregnant sister. The report says the sister was using her brother’s headphones and that he didn’t think she would give them back, so he choked her.
Officers observed a scratch on one side of her neck and marks on the other side that were consistent with finger imprints. She told police that she couldn’t talk or breathe when he allegedly had his hands on her and that she felt like she was going to pass out when he let go.
He was arrested and charged with assault family member, impeding breath or circulation. The report didn’t mention the sister’s age.
1200 block of East Hickory Street — Officers arrested a 22-year-old man who allegedly dragged his girlfriend across the grass and attempted to drag her into a creek Monday, according to a police report.
The woman reported the incident around 8:45 p.m. and said this started when her boyfriend threw her bags into a nearby creek after a verbal argument. The report says she attempted to grab the bags, but he grew upset because he wanted her to leave them there.
She told officers he then tackled her “like a football player,” grabbed her by the feet and dragged her across the grass. Police observed fresh grass stains on her clothing and she said this caused her pain.
He denied the physical assault but did admit to throwing her bags into a creek. The report says his story was inconsistent and he was arrested on allegations of assault. Police later discovered he had a previous assault reported against him by his girlfriend in February, so the charge was enhanced to continuous violence against the family.
2500 block of Stockbridge Road — A property manager wants to press charges after multiple windows to an apartment and the door was damaged Monday, according to a police report.
Officers were dispatched in reference to a criminal mischief report around 5 p.m. Monday. Beckwith said it appeared that a suspect gathered rocks and threw them at windows from the outside, causing damage to almost every window. Police observed broken glass and rocks inside the apartment.
The front door was also kicked in and the door frame was damaged, the report says. The estimated cost of damage is $4,000.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 356 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.
From Monday to Tuesday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 13 people into the Denton County Jail.