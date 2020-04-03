A driver ran two red lights at a high speed and wrecked his vehicle in front of Denton Baptist Temple in the 600 block of Interstate 35 Frontage Road before fleeing on foot around 4 a.m. Thursday, according to a police report.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said officers were patrolling around the 400 block of South Carroll Boulevard — an area she mentioned is known for violence and heavy narcotic use and trafficking — when they noticed a vehicle pull into a parking lot and then immediately leave, possibly after noticing a police patrol vehicle.
The report shows the Dodge Challenger returned to the area a while later. Police said the driver failed to use their turning signal and then ran a red light at Pierce and West Prairie Streets at a high speed. Beckwith said officers activated their emergency lights and began following the vehicle, which continued to accelerate.
Multiple officers became involved in a pursuit at this time, according to the report. Beckwith said the driver also ran a red light at Prairie Street and South Carroll Boulevard and eventually wrecked his vehicle in front of Denton Baptist Temple.
The church is a little more than a mile south from the 400 block of South Carroll. The report shows the driver then fled on foot and officers were unable to detain him. Beckwith said they were able to identify the driver and learned he had previous convictions for evading arrest or detention with a vehicle.
The suspect had not been arrested by Friday evening.
Other reports
1600 block of Teasley Lane — Denton police are investigating an aggravated robbery at Metro by T-Mobile in the 1600 block of Teasley Lane that occurred Thursday where an armed man and a second man stole about $700 in cash, according to a police report.
Officers and a K9 unit were dispatched to the store around 1 p.m. after a caller said the business was robbed by two men who fled on foot.
An employee told officers a man walked up to her, pointed a pistol at her and demanded she place money from the cash register onto the counter, according to the report. She said another man was standing by the door as a “lookout.”
The report shows officers met with witnesses who looked visibly shaken by the incident.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said officers didn’t locate the two robbers after searching the area they believed the men fled.
4400 block of Interstate 35 Frontage Road — A woman told police her girlfriend punched her in the face and kicked her glasses off her face early Thursday, according to a police report.
A 43-year-old woman was arrested after police determined she was the primary aggressor. The report shows the victim had a bloody nose from the incident. She was allegedly lying down when her girlfriend knocked a bag of popcorn out of her hands and then assaulted her, according to the report.
She was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence.
4700 block of Piedmont Court — A 53-year-old woman was arrested on allegations of assault after a caller said her son and his girlfriend got into a fight late Thursday, according to a police report.
A man and woman each told officers that the other pushed them during a verbal argument. The man’s mother told police she saw his girlfriend chasing him down the stairs while swinging a phone charger cable at him, according to the report.
The report shows the man sustained an injury to his head that was bleeding, caused when his girlfriend pushed him into an unknown object. The woman said a tooth had been knocked out of her mouth when he pushed her but said her tooth may have been loose due to drug use.
Police determined she was the primary aggressor. She was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury, family member.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 242 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Thursday to Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 18 people into Denton County Jail.