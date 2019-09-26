A 33-year-old man was arrested Wednesday afternoon after he allegedly fled a house where Denton police officers were called to respond to a domestic disturbance call in the 3100 block of Bent Creek Road, according to a police report.
The fight turned out to be a verbal argument, with a woman wanting the man to leave. The man, once he was caught, was not found to have done anything illegal in that situation.
However, he was arrested and charged with evading arrest after he left the house and hid in a nearby residents’ backyard, the report shows. Officers found him, told him to come out of hiding and was taken to the Denton City Jail.
Other reports
Teasley Lane and Interstate 35E — An officer used a stun gun on a 34-year-old man who allegedly “charged at” officers responding to 911 calls saying the man was rolling around and dancing in a median just before 6 p.m. Wednesday, according to a police report. Police also said the man was reported to have been jumping out in front of passing vehicles.
The man was found to be intoxicated and charged with public intoxication with three prior convictions and taken to the Denton City Jail.
1800 block of Marble Cove Lane — Witnesses told police that a man got out of his vehicle and punched a woman in her eye and then left the scene Wednesday night, according to a police report.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,072 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- The Denton Police Department handled 141 service and officer-initiated calls and made three arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 30 medical calls and four vehicle crashes.