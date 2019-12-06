Denton police say a man made a home out of a space in a transmission tower in the 900 block of South Mayhill.
Officers arrested the 51-year-old man Thursday at about noon and charged him with criminal trespass, according to a police report. Police say an employee working at the transmission tower tried to enter the space but could not because the man had locked it from inside.
While no damage is noted in the report, police said the man had unplugged cables and “turned off units” that led to disruptions in “paging systems” through Baylor Scott & White facilities in North Texas.
Police said it was clear the man was living in the space. A police spokeswoman said staff ran into the man previously around the property. He was given a trespass warning then, though the spokeswoman did not say when.
Other reports
McKinney Street and Bell Avenue — Police twice arrested a man for public intoxication on Thursday, according to a police report.
The first time, police said the 52-year-old man called 911 on himself to report he was suicidal. Finding him at the Downtown Denton Transit Center, officers said the man slurred his speech and admitted to drinking alcohol. He was charged with public intoxication when he did not agree to mental health treatment, police said.
Released from the Denton City Jail at about 1 p.m. Thursday, the man was later spotted by patrol near the intersection of McKinney and Bell.
The report notes the man walked diagonally and across the intersection with green lights. Police said the man told officers he drank again after his release from jail. This time, officers arrested him and charged him with public intoxication, enhanced by three or more prior convictions, police said.
200 block of West Hickory Street — Police say a 19-year-old woman threw shoes at her ex-boyfriend’s current girlfriend outside a hookah lounge Thursday morning and threatened her with a knife, according to a police report. Officers arrested the woman and charged her with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 1,009 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 423 calls and made 11 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 47 medical calls and five vehicle crashes.