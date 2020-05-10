A 35-year-old man was arrested on charges of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of identifying information Saturday morning, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said officers observed a black GMC reported stolen traveling northbound in the 400 block of Carroll Boulevard and stopped the vehicle in the 200 block of Bryan Street. Beckwith said that when police searched the vehicle, that was not registered to the suspect, approximately 15 identifications in total were found.
Beckwith said the owner of the vehicle was contacted, as well as three victims whose identification was found inside the vehicle. All wanted to press charges.
The suspect, 35-year-old Christopher Thomas, was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and fraudulent use of identifying information greater than 10 but less than 50, according to a police report.
Other reports
1100 block of West University Drive — A caller said he opened the door to exit his room at the Clayton House Motel Saturday evening but was alarmed to find a man waving around a long-barreled firearm, so he shut the door.
Beckwith said the suspect was not on scene when officers arrived but was located shortly after in the 600 block of Sunset Street. She said officers observed what looked like a black revolver in the suspect’s front waistband, however, after conducting a search officers determined the weapon was a BB gun that was purposely made to resemble a firearm.
“The gun was completely black with an operating hammer and trigger and the action of the firearm broke down shotgun style like some revolvers do and, only after inspecting the gun up close could officers tell the gun was not a real,” she said.
Beckwith said the suspect, a 34-year-old male, was arrested and charged with disorderly conduct and display of a firearm, and the BB gun was collected as evidence.
Rundown
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 331 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.