A 40-year-old man said “not today” and pointed to a box of donuts when police asked if he had any alcohol to drink, according to a police report.
Police were dispatched to the 200 block of West Oak Street in reference to a suspicious person around 2 p.m. Friday. The caller said there was a homeless man about 3 feet away from her residence who had his property all spread out.
When police made contact with the man, they observed his speech was heavily slurred, the report shows. Police asked the man for his ID, which was in his backpack, and noticed he swayed and stumbled to regain his balance.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Vetere said officers asked him if he had anything to drink. The man said “not today” and pointed to a box of donuts on the ground. Vetere said it wasn’t clear if there were donuts inside the box. Police asked him a second time if he had anything to drink, but he didn’t answer.
After checking his eyes, which were red and glassy, officers determined he was intoxicated and a danger to himself, since they found him asleep on the sidewalk. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Two shootings reported early Saturday
Denton police received notice of two separate shootings that they believe occurred early Saturday morning.
A man who walked into a local hospital some time after 12:45 a.m. suffered at least one gunshot wound and is expected to survive. Vetere said the exact location of where the shooting took place is unknown and still being investigated.
In a separate incident, police responded to a shooting victim around 3 a.m. Saturday in the 5300 block of East McKinney Street. A 15-year-old boy with two gunshot wounds was taken to a local hospital.
Vetere said it’s possible the shooting took place in Krum and that the Krum Police Department has taken over the investigation. She said there are no details stating he wouldn’t survive.
Other reports
1400 block of Teasley Lane — A 32-year-old man who was previously trespassed from an apartment complex was found there again Friday afternoon, according to a police report.
The caller, who identified the man, said he’d been previously trespassed and that he was now asleep in the apartment complex’s pool house. Police arrived and observed him asleep in the corner of the pool house and arrested him for criminal trespass.
2600 block of West University Drive — A 41-year-old man is facing elevated theft charges and resisting arrest charges after a store employee noticed him concealing merchandise in his backpack Friday morning, according to a police report.
When police made contact with the man, he admitted to concealing items. The total value of merchandise was less than $100. Vetere said that because he had two previous convictions, his theft offense were elevated to a felony. The report shows he resisted being handcuffed and placed in the squad car.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 395 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.