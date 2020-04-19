Denton police arrested a 39-year-old man Saturday evening after officers were dispatched to the 400 block of Amarillo St. in relation to a domestic disturbance, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said a female caller was requesting medics after being assaulted. Beckwith said when officers arrived on scene a male was sitting on the sidewalk outside of the residence. He told officers a verbal argument occurred that centered around a misunderstanding of their relationship.
When asked whether any physical altercation had occurred, the suspect said to police that he would agree with “whatever she said.” However, while speaking with the suspect, officers said he admitted to pushing the female while she was in the bathtub and that he wanted to “hit and kill her” during the assault.
Officers said the female reported pain from the assault including on her tailbone, elbow and neck, after she was reportedly strangled. Officers reported to have observed a red area the size of a thumb on the woman’s neck, Beckwith said.
Beckwith said the victim reported being pushed into a bedroom wall and that she fell into the bathtub after being pushed a second time by the suspect. The victim reported being repeatedly spit on while she was in the bathtub and that she was strangled while against the wall, where she reportedly gasped for air, began to see stars and felt her knees begin to buckle.
When officers questioned the suspect again about the incident, police said he paused for a considerable amount of time. When asked whether he strangled the victim, police said the suspect responded “maybe.”
Beckwith said the suspect was placed under arrest and charged with assault family violence/impeding breath or circulation.
The call was reported at approximately 7:59 p.m. Sunday.
Other reports
2600 block of West University Drive — Police were dispatched to a theft in progress call Saturday evening after a caller reported a female was placing items inside reusable bags and left WinCo Foods, according to a police report.
Beckwith said a description of the suspects vehicle, a Silver Honda, was provided and police identified the vehicle and suspect sitting in her car in the parking lot. Beckwith said a lost prevention agent at WinCo was able to determine via store video footage that the suspect did not pay for the items totaling $647.33.
Upon arrival, officers approached and instructed the suspect to exit the vehicle; however, once the suspects door opened, officers reported a strong odor of marijuana emanating from the vehicle and that the stolen goods were in plain view sight. When asked about the smell, officers said the suspect admitted to having a blunt and handed officers a cigarette pack of marijuana; however, upon searching the vehicle, Beckwith said a meth pipe was discovered by police.
Officers removed the stolen items during the search and did not find drug residue inside the pipe, Beckwith said.
She said the suspect, a 22-year-old female, was placed under arrest and charged with drug paraphernalia/possession of drug paraphernalia and theft of property of more than $2,500 with two previous convictions.
The call was reported at approximately 5:31 p.m. Saturday.
900 block of Hill Street — Officers were dispatched to a major vehicle crash with injuries Saturday morning, according to a police report.
Beckwith said upon arriving on the scene officers saw a gray Jeep had been flipped over during an accident, while the driver was still inside, and gas was leaking from the vehicle. Officers said two other vehicles were involved in the crash.
Upon contacting the driver, officers said the suspect, a 69-year-old woman, admitted that she was prescribed “numerous medications”; however, when asked when she had last taken her medication, officers said the suspect responded with “11 a.m.” although the crash occurred around 8:30 a.m. In addition, officers said the suspect thought it was Thursday.
Beckwith said the suspect was arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated. As well, she said that the suspect was medically checked prior to being transported to city jail. No serious injuries or medical transports were reported.
The call was reported at approximately 8:26 a.m. Saturday.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday:
The Denton Police Department handled 238 service and officer-initiated calls and made four arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday:
The Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 17 people into Denton County Jail.