A man was arrested and subsequently charged with assault against a public servant after attempting to flee from police Saturday night in the 100 block of West Hickory Street, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department spokeswoman Amy Cunningham said officers were patrolling near the Downtown Denton Square, when an officer observed two male subjects about to fight. She said the two individuals were in the middle of the intersection at Locust and Hickory St., and that one individual was holding a brick in each hand, while sporting an athletic stance.
She said when police yelled to stop that the suspect dropped both bricks and took off running south bound on Locust St. As officers pursued, continuing to identify themselves as police, she said the suspect turned east onto Walnut Street, where he eventually stopped and put his hands on top of his head.
When officers attempted to detain and arrest the suspect, Cunningham said the suspect pulled away from the arresting officer, elbowing him in the right side of his mouth. The suspect was detained with the assistance of other officers.
She said the suspect, 26-year-old Jarrett Brooks, was charged with evading arrest and assault against a public servant — a third degree felony.
The officer had minor pain but did not require medical attention, Cunningham said.
Other reports
2700 block of W. University Drive — An asset protection employee stated a male was attempting to purchase cell phones with fraudulent information Saturday afternoon at Walmart, according to a police report.
When officers arrived on scene, Cunningham said the suspect told officers he was trying to purchase a phone and did not use anyone else’s information.
However, she said the suspect had been in communication with an employee at the store about purchasing the cell phones. She said the suspect told the employee that he had “four different people’s information” and that he would give her $200 for each phone.
When the suspect came into the store to purchase the phones, she said the employee ran the purchases and immediately went to asset protection, while the suspect was waiting. After officers contacted an individual whose ID was being used, she said the individual did not authorize any purchases.
Cunningham said the suspect was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of identifying information less than five.
2700 block of Stockton Street — Police responded to a vehicle theft report Saturday morning after a caller reported that their stepfather’s white 2007 GMC Sierra was stolen overnight, according to a police report.
When officers arrived on scene, Cunningham said tire marks were observed and residents of the home assumed it was from the suspect trying to move the vehicle. One individual stated hearing an engine starting up around 3 a.m. but had been unsure of whether that was the stolen vehicle. The stolen vehicle is valued at between $2,500 to $30,000.
Cunningham said officers are investigating the incident and a suspect has not been determined.