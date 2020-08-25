A 39-year-old man called police to the 3300 block of Jim Christal Road on Monday morning to report somebody had left drugs in his car.
Allison Beckwith, a Denton Police Department spokesperson, said the man told police the undisclosed drug-abandoner was “someone he had given a ride to.”
Officers noted the man seemed paranoid while being questioned but that he passed all standard field sobriety tests, which indicated he had normal use of his faculties.
He then consented to a full search of his vehicle, according to police reports. Officers found LSD and alprazolam, as well as methamphetamine and a pipe used for its consumption.
The 39-year-old was subsequently arrested on a charge of possession of a controlled substance for the meth. Officers did not file charges against him related to the other drugs in his vehicle. Police reports were not clear as to why he was charged with possession of one drug but not the other two.
Other reports
6300 block of West Shady Shores Road — Police arrested a 28-year-old Denton man after he allegedly threatened to shoot a maintenance worker who was power-washing near the man’s vehicle.
Witnesses said the 28-year-old told the worker he wanted to move his vehicle while the worker was power-washing an apartment complex parking lot. The 33-year-old worker said he was just doing his job and recommended the man contact the front office if he had an issue.
Witnesses said the man then got into his vehicle and backed into the worker’s hip before running back into his apartment. According to police reports, he returned shortly, put his hand on the right side of his waistband and said to the worker, “Y’all are about to get shot.”
When questioned, witnesses told police they could see something protruding from the man’s waistband and believed he had a firearm. Officers searched the area and found a handgun complete with a magazine and rounds of ammunition.
“When [the suspect] saw the gun, he said it wasn’t his,” Beckwith said.
Officers ran a quick check into the 28-year-old’s criminal record and found he had previously been convicted of a felony, making it illegal for him to possess a firearm.
He was arrested at approximately 12:45 p.m. Monday on a charge of unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. Beckwith said officers were still investigating and might add a charge related to the threats he allegedly made.
Intersection of Rolling Green and Swisher roads — Officers are investigating after a man allegedly dumped a mattress on somebody else’s property and set it on fire Monday morning.
A caller told police the man “had dumped a mattress on his property and set it on fire,” Beckwith said.
Property owners declined to press charges, and the suspect told officers he didn’t set anything on fire. Beckwith said officers are still investigating the illegal dumping aspect of the incident.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Monday, the Denton Police Department handled 385 service and officer-initiated calls and made 4 arrests.