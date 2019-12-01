After allegedly calling 911 half a dozen times, a 22-year-old man was arrested in his apartment early Saturday morning.
Police originally arrived at the apartment in the 2700 block of East McKinney Street in response to a call about a suicidal person.
Others had told police the man had been claiming he would hurt himself. With consent from somebody other than the 22-year-old, police forced entry into his apartment at approximately 2:23 a.m. Saturday.
According to police reports, the man was standing in his apartment when officers entered. Contrary to previous reports, the man denied sending text messages saying he would hurt himself, and he denied wanting to do so. At that point, he became angry with officers.
Officers then left the apartment to prevent escalating the situation further, said Allison Vetere, a spokeswoman for the police department. An hour later, the man called 911 and began cursing at dispatchers because of the damage to his door. According to police reports, the 22-year-old was told a supervisor would call him at some point.
Two minutes later, the irate man called back, continuing to curse and yell at the dispatcher. He allegedly demanded somebody come talk to him about his damaged door.
A dispatcher assured him a supervisor would call him eventually. He made a similar call at 3:33 a.m., at which point he was told he would be arrested if he kept calling 911 to complain about damage to his door.
He responded that he would keep calling and didn’t care if he were arrested, Vetere said. He stayed true to his word by calling and yelling at 3:39 a.m. At 4:01 a.m. and 4:05 a.m., he allegedly called to give only his name and address before hanging up.
Vetere said they confirmed all calls came from the man’s phone.
Police returned to his apartment shortly after the final call, where they found the serial caller standing at his door, asking officers who was going to fix his door. He was arrested on a charge of silent or abusive calls to 911 service, which is a class B misdemeanor and could carry up to a $2,000 fine and/or up to 180 days in jail.
Other reports
2400 block of North Bell Avenue — While leaving an apartment after midnight Saturday, officers encountered a 40-year-old man asking odd questions.
“The male started asking about a female and asking whether or not she was inside of the apartment,” Vetere said.
Officers quickly learned the man had recently been broken up with by his girlfriend of two months.
“We spoke to her and she seemed terrified and said that he had been stalking her since she broke up with him,” Vetere said.
She alleged the man had been harassing her and her family through phone calls, emails and social media. He also allegedly followed her around town, yelling at her and hurling insults along the way.
She told police she believed the man had somehow set a tracking device on her phone, and that he “would text her at times the exact location she was at.”
Officers did not confirm the woman’s location, instead arresting the man on a charge of stalking. According to county records, a man with the same name and age has been charged with a litany of crimes 18 times since 1998.
The woman told police he didn’t display these behaviors during the relationship.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Saturday to 6 a.m. Sunday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 314 calls for service and made nine arrests.