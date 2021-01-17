A 37-year-old woman was arrested Saturday night after she allegedly threw a phone at her husband’s mouth while the two were drinking, according to a police report.
The man called police at about 9:07 p.m. to report he had been assaulted by his wife in the 4200 block of Interstate 35 while the two were drinking. He told officers she got angry with him following a verbal argument and threw a phone at him, hitting his mouth and causing it to bleed. He added that he never touched her in the incident, the report states, and when officers spoke to her, she allegedly admitted to throwing the phone and said nothing else physical happened between them. Officers observed that she appeared to be intoxicated.
The woman was arrested on a charge of assault causes bodily injury to family member. The report states that while being transported to jail, she intentionally hit her head against a wall twice, and was then transported to a local hospital before eventually being booked into the jail.
Other reports
300 block of West University Drive — A 35-year-old woman was arrested Saturday morning after police found her parked at a fast food restaurant she arrived at the previous night, according to a police report.
The report states that a concerned person flagged officers down to check on the woman, who was slumped over in her car. Police found the car parked crooked between two spaces and the woman asleep behind the steering wheel. They were able to speak with her and observed the smell of an alcoholic beverage coming from her breath, and that her movements were lethargic.
The woman told police she drank one shot of alcohol the previous night before arriving at the restaurant. After officers conducted a sobriety test and observed clues for intoxication, she was arrested on a charge of alcohol public intoxication.
700 block of North Wood Street — A woman called police Saturday night to report an unknown person entered her residence through the back window.
Police arrived and found only the woman hiding in her bathroom. She told officers she was watching television in her bedroom when she heard a loud noise and opened the bedroom door to see someone in the window, the report states. She said she then returned to her room, locked herself inside the bathroom and called 911.
Police had the woman examine the residence and she told them nothing appeared to be stolen, the report states. An investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 320 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 19 people into the Denton County Jail.