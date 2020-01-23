A Denton police officer struck a man in the face who allegedly bit the officer as police tried to place his hands into handcuffs Thursday morning, according to a police report.
At about 4:30 a.m. Thursday, an officer on patrol in the 400 block of Carroll Boulevard said they noticed a vehicle swerve away when the driver saw the patrol vehicle, police said. The officer followed the vehicle to an apartment complex at the corner of Bernard and Collins streets, where the driver parked the vehicle.
Police approached the vehicle and said they saw a melted and cut straw, which police suspected was used as drug paraphernalia. Both the driver and a passenger were asked to step out while officers searched the vehicle.
Police said the driver took off running, tripped and fell at one point, and officers caught up to him. While officers tried putting the man in handcuffs, police said the man bit an officer, who then punched the man in the face, according to a police report.
Police said the man was treated for his injuries and released to police custody. He was charged with assault on a public servant and resisting arrest and taken to the Denton City Jail, where he remained Thursday afternoon.
Man arrested after allegedly trying to cash stolen checks
Denton police arrested a 57-year-old man at a business Wednesday night on a forgery of a financial instrument charge, according to a police report.
A call from a business in the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive told Denton police the man tried cashing two checks, which were flagged as stolen, the report shows.
Officer arrived and questioned the man, noting in the report the man told officers the checks were given to him. Police contacted the business’ corporate offices and tracked down the person whose name was on the checks, the report shows.
That person told officers their checks were stolen in a recent burglary. A Denton police spokeswoman said she did not know where that burglary occurred.
Police arrested the man and took him to the Denton City Jail, where he remained Thursday afternoon. His bond was set at $7,500.
Other reports
1600 block of East McKinney Street — An oilfield worker returned home Wednesday morning to find two long guns, a rifle scope, body armor and two couches missing from his residence, according to a police report. Officers took the report as a burglary. The man told police his ex-girlfriend stole the items, the report shows.
400 block of Carroll Boulevard — A 40-year-old man was charged with public intoxication with three priors Wednesday night after officers learned a man was lying on a sidewalk, according to a police report.
Officers said they found two men walking along Carroll and stopped to talk with them. Police said one of the men was the 40-year-old man. A man who was with him told police he woke up the man from the sidewalk so he wouldn’t get injured.
Police said the man slurred his speech, swayed while talking to officers and failed a field sobriety test, the report shows.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Wednesday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- Denton police handled 345 calls and made four arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 27 medical calls and two vehicle crashes.