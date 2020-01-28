When police arrived at a McDonald’s on Monday evening, they reported finding a man asleep at a table in the children’s play area.
Several customers had complained about their fellow diner in the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive, and officers noted several credit and debit cards were lying on the man’s table.
Officers woke the 43-year-old up, at which point he told police the cards didn’t belong to him, and he had used some of them to purchase clothes for himself. Officers noted he had at least one bag of new clothes, and he said he was currently wearing new clothes.
Receipts found on the man showed he’d spent over $400 on clothing. He told police he’d found all the cards, as well as a W-2 tax form, somewhere on Fort Worth Drive.
Officers looked into the names on the cards, and found at least some had been reported stolen following a vehicle burglary on Jan. 26.
Allison Beckwith, police spokeswoman, said officers were able to contact three of the victims. All three said they didn’t know the 43-year-old, did not consent to his use of their items and wanted to prosecute him. A fourth victim couldn’t be immediately contacted by investigators, Vetere said.
The man was arrested on charges of credit card or debit card abuse, as well as fraudulent use or possession of identifying information. He was booked into the city jail at 7:33 p.m. Monday and, as of Tuesday afternoon, held on a $7,500 bond.
Other reports
1600 block of Mistywood Lane — A 23-year-old who wasn’t detained was eventually searched and arrested for drug possession Monday afternoon.
Officers parked near Nette Schultz Park saw two men approaching them at approximately 1:43 p.m. Monday, one of whom was riding a bike while the other walked.
According to police reports, both men stopped moving for a while when they noticed the police car. Believing the two men were behaving suspiciously, officers detained the 35-year-old bicyclist for allegedly riding on the wrong side of the road.
They noted the 23-year-old pedestrian wasn’t detained, but he agreed to stay for questioning. Noting the pedestrian appeared nervous, officers reported asking if he was a drug user, to which he allegedly said he’d smoke methamphetamine earlier in the day.
Officers said they conducted a consensual search of the man’s satchel, which he told them contained a meth pipe. Officers did find a pipe with what they believed to be residue from meth, but they told him he wouldn’t be charged because of his honesty.
Unfortunately for him, they also found several bags containing various drugs, according to police reports.
In total, officers noted the 23-year-old had 3.9 grams of meth, 1.4 grams of pills that tested positive for ecstasy and .9 grams of marijuana. He was arrested on charges of drug possession for the meth and ecstasy but was not initially charged for possession of the marijuana, Beckwith said.
Because of their proximity to the park, a drug-free zone, Beckwith said the man could face an enhanced possession charge. The 35-year-old was released without any charges.
400 block of South Carroll Boulevard — While patrolling a location officers knew was frequented by drug users, police saw a maroon sedan double parked with the engine running.
Inside, they saw a woman asleep. Upon waking, she immediately exited the vehicle, officers reported.
Reading from police reports, Beckwith said the woman was nervous in speech and movements. When asked if the car belonged to her, the woman told officers it wasn’t in her name, but it was hers.
She eventually told police she was the sole occupant of the vehicle, which she lived out of. Inside the sedan, officers saw a torch lighter, which they said is used in the consumption of narcotics.
The woman allegedly had rolling papers, a burnt joint and a baggie of approximately 1.5 grams of methamphetamine in her pockets. Officers also noted finding more than a gram of marijuana and a crushed tablet of what appeared to be Alprazolam, prescribed for those who suffer from anxiety.
She was arrested on charges of drug possession for the methamphetamine and alprazolam but was not immediately charged for possession of the marijuana, Beckwith said.
Roundup
From 6 a.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 407 calls and made nine arrests.
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office received 1,087 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.