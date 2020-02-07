A caller told dispatch they heard someone yelling for help late Thursday in the 700 block of Kings Row, according to a police report.
When officers arrived, they also heard a man calling out for help and located him. They asked him if he needed help or medical attention, but the man just laughed, according to the report.
The report shows the man was sleeping in a drainage ditch, and the man told police he was lying on the ground because he fell asleep for too long. Police noticed a watermelon-flavored alcoholic beverage on the ground next to him, but the man said it wasn’t his.
The report shows he later admitted to having two beers. Police noticed a strong odor of alcohol emitting from the man and witnessed he had trouble standing on his own.
The man told police he lived down the street and that there was no one who could come by and take him home to avoid going to jail. According to the report, officers believed he was a danger to himself and/or others. He was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Other reports
600 block of East Hickory Street — Police were dispatched to the Downtown Denton Transit Center on Thursday afternoon in reference to an intoxicated person, according to a police report.
Beckwith said police recognized the 54-year-old man from several prior incidents. A security guard with the Denton County Transportation Authority told officers the man wasn’t allowed back on the bus because he was intoxicated and causing issues.
The report shows the man’s eyes were red and watery and police noticed a heavy odor of alcohol. The man couldn’t keep his balance steady, admitted to drinking and said he was an alcoholic.
Beckwith said officers believed he was a danger to himself and/or others and arrested him. He was charged with public intoxication.
500 block of North Bell Avenue — A 63-year-old woman was arrested at the Denton Senior Center on public intoxication charges, according to a police report.
A caller at the center told police a woman who went there often was intoxicated, yelling and acting erratic, the report shows. The caller told dispatch the woman was talking to herself, urinated on herself and refused to leave.
Police made contact with the woman and said they could smell alcohol on her breath. The report shows they asked if she had a safe way to get home, but she was unable and unwilling to provide her home address. Beckwith said she also refused to follow instructions for a field sobriety test.
She was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
3400 block of Valley View Road — An 18-year-old man was arrested on assault charges Thursday evening after he argued with his father and attempted to leave home for the night with his younger brother, according to a police report.
The father called 911 and told dispatch his son was attempting to leave home with his younger brother without permission. He told police his son slammed him into the concrete pavement and caused pain to his left shoulder.
When officers arrived, the son told police he was having a verbal disagreement with his dad, who was cursing and yelling at him, according to the report. He then told his younger brother to pack up, who did so, so they could separate for the night to avoid more problems.
The son told police his dad was blocking his path by standing behind the back bumper of his vehicle. The report shows he guided his dad away from the vehicle and then he fell. Beckwith said the son admitted to holding him down “to calm him down.”
He was arrested and charged with assault causes bodily injury family violence.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Thursday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 412 service and officer-initiated calls and made nine arrests.
From 7 a.m. Thursday to 7 a.m. Friday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office received 1,159 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.