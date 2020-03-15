Denton police arrested a 34-year-old man after a caller reported that a truck drove into and damaged their yard Saturday in the 1300 block of Greenbrier Street, Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said.
Beckwith said that when officers made contact with the suspect, Raul Cassas, he admitted that he did not have insurance and that he did not have picture identification or a valid driver’s license. She said that after officers ran him through dispatch that it was advised that Cassas had a warrant from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office for theft.
She said that once the warrant was confirmed Cassas was placed under arrest and his vehicle was impounded.
Other reports
1200 block of East University Drive – A woman reported that a man was walking down the streets and having difficult standing at around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, according to a police report.
When officers arrived on scene, Beckwith said that the man had difficult standing and that his pupils were restricted. Beckwith said that the man admitted to taking “nine hydrocodone and shooting up meth.”
The report said that after conducting a search that a needle with residue was retrieved from his person and that the suspect was charged subsequently with public intoxication and for possession of drug paraphernalia.
1000 block of West Collins Street – A male caller reported that when he arrived home that at least two burglars were inside his home and that he chased one of them down the street, according to a police report. The caller reported that a MacBook Pro, a Nintendo Switch and a Ziplock bag containing over $1,000 was missing.
The investigation is ongoing, according to the police report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday:
The Denton Police Department handled 267 service and officer-initiated calls and made seven arrests.