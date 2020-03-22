A 27-year-old man was arrested on warrants Saturday night in the 2400 block of Louise Street, according to a police report. Denton police said the warrant stemmed from a domestic violence incident reported on March 18.
When police arrived at the residence on March 18, the suspect was no longer on scene, Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said. However, Jones said officers observed that a physical disturbance occurred in the house, while the female victim reported that she had been choked by her boyfriend.
Police later arrested and charged the man with assault family violence/impeding breath or circulation, according to an arrest affidavit. Jones said that police were able to connect the victim with resources for help.
Other reports
1200 block of Teasley Lane — A 37-year-old man was arrested on outstanding warrants for violation of protective orders Saturday night, according to a police report.
Jones said officers recognized a suspicious vehicle, and upon making contact with the suspect he ran inside a storage container and closed the door. She said that officers were able to make contact via phone, and that the man agreed to exit the storage container. He was placed under arrest without incident.
1800 block of West University Drive — A 25-year-old man was arrested and charged with evading arrest/detention after attempting to flee from police Saturday evening, according to a police report.
Denton police were dispatched to a criminal trespass report, according to a police report. Jones said callers provided a description of the suspect, but the suspect would not comply with officer commands. She said officers administered a “dry stun” to subdue the suspect, after repeated commands.
When asked why he would not comply, the man said that he was scared, according to a police report.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 290 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.
From Saturday to Sunday, the Denton County Sheriff’s Office booked 16 people into Denton County Jail.