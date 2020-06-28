A man was arrested on a slew of charges Saturday morning after attempting to evade officers in the 2600 block of South Mayhill Road, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said that an officer observed a vehicle matching the description of a reported stolen vehicle from Mississippi.
As the man operating the vehicle exited his residence, Cunningham said that officers attempted to detain the man but he took off running northbound once officers identified themselves.
She said the man ran between several residences but was detained shortly after running directly into officers. As police tried to detain him, one officer deployed his taser, because the man was reaching into his pockets, she said.
While conducting a search, she said two clear baggies were discovered — one containing approximately 6 grams of crack cocaine and another containing approximately one gram of methamphetamine.
In addition, she noted that one 9 mm pistol magazine containing approximately 12 hollow point bullets was located during a search.
She said the suspect, 39-year-old Marcus Purnell, was arrested on existing felony warrants out of Yazoo County, Mississippi, for aggravated assault on a police officer and fleeing; and out of Pilot Point for assault family violence/impeding breath and unauthorized use of a vehicle and evading.
In addition to being charged with evading arrest and detention, he was also charged for possession of a controlled substance less than one gram, and possession of a controlled substance more than 4 grams but less than 200.
2700 block of West University Drive — Three men were arrested Saturday afternoon after attempting to shoplift various items from Walmart, according to a police report.
Cunningham said that police were notified of the shoplifting incident by a Walmart employee, who observed the individuals scanning some items but not others. Cunningham said that when the individuals were checking out, unpaid merchandise had been concealed beneath items that were paid for.
She said the property stolen includes a variety of groceries and alcoholic drinks, clothing and other items, valued at approximately $697.95.
She said the items that were paid for amounted to $24.07.
She said the three suspects — a 25-year-old, a 28-year-old and a 22-year-old — were charged with theft of property more than $100 but less than $750.
1100 block of West University Drive — A caller reported that his 2020 Honda motorcycle was stolen Saturday night from the back parking lot of the Clayton House Motel, according to a police report.
Cunningham said the caller reportedly spoke to a witness on scene, who saw the motorcycle being stolen by an unidentified driver of a pickup truck, who loaded the bike into the truck bed before speeding off.
Officers are still investigating the report, and Cunningham said the motorcycle is valued at approximately $4,000.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 362 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.