Staff Writer
Denton police arrested a 26-year-old man Saturday afternoon who allegedly stashed an assortment of pills on a light fixture at the Studio 6 Motel in the 700 block of Fort Worth Drive, according to a police report.
Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said that officers were dispatched Saturday after a caller reported three males were trespassing on the property. When officers contacted the front desk worker, she said officers were provided with security camera footage, which identified three subjects and one individual who placed the clear bag on the light fixture.
Officers said that a clear plastic bag was recovered near the light fixture, which contained six pills of amphetamine and dextrose amphetamine. After officers identified and contacted the three individuals, Beckwith said one suspect admitted to officers that he found the pill bag in the trash and placed them on the light fixture; because he didn’t want to be caught with them. Meanwhile, officers said the suspect was unable to provide an explanation to why he didn’t discard the pills.
Criminal trespass warnings were issued to all three suspects, Beckwith said; meanwhile, one suspect was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance less than one gram. The call was reported at approximately 3:36 p.m. Saturday.
Other reports
2000 block of Stockbridge Road — Police were dispatched Saturday afternoon after a caller stated that her ex-boyfriend and his cousin were at her apartment and she wanted them to leave, according to a police report.
However, when police arrived, Beckwith said the caller reported her ex-boyfriend had assaulted her the night before after a verbal argument escalated into a physical altercation. Beckwith said officers contacted the suspect, who allegedly strangled his girlfriend and pushed her against a wall.
She said officers observed skin abrasions on the caller’s neck and discoloration on her fingers; meanwhile, officers observed defensive scratch marks on the suspects chest, indicating the caller was attempting to get away.
Beckwith said after officers conducted an interview the suspect’s story did not match up and officers placed the suspect under arrest and charged him with assault family violence/impeding breath of circulation. The call was reported at approximately 4:10 p.m. Saturday.
3600 block of East University Drive — Police were dispatched in reference to a domestic disturbance call Saturday after separate callers reported a male and female were fighting in the parking lot at Racetrack, according to a police report.
Beckwith said callers described that a male suspect seemed to be hitting and pulling the hair of the female; however, when police arrived, she said the suspect had left on foot traveling southbound on Mayhill Road. Officers identified a subject matching the description of the suspect, who was observed walking northbound on Mayhill Road.
Police conducted a search out of dispatch on his name and date of birth, Beckwith said, which revealed the suspect had an outstanding Denton PD warrant for criminal trespass. While additional information on the warrant was not available, Beckwith said officers confirmed the warrant and the suspect was placed under arrest. The call was reported at approximately 2:31 p.m. Saturday.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 223 service and officer-initiated calls and made 10 arrests.