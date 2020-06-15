A man was arrested on felony warrants Sunday morning after he allegedly assaulted his girlfriend near the 3100 block of Bandera, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Allison Beckwith said police were dispatched to Waffle House after a caller reported that a woman was crying and saying, “don’t let him in,” referencing her boyfriend. An altercation between the two parties escalated to violence, after the man allegedly threw her to the ground and strangled her, Beckwith said.
Officers observed redness and bruising around the victim’s neck, indicative of being strangled, Beckwith said.
Although the man entered the restaurant in an attempt to take the woman with him, Beckwith said he was unsuccessful and left the scene in a black Cadillac. Shortly afterwards, though, officers stopped the vehicle in the 3800 block of the Interstate 35 service road after it allegedly ran both a stop sign and red light.
As officers approached the vehicle, the man began reaching about the passenger side of the vehicle, before pulling out a cigarette and telling officers he was “going to jail,” Beckwith said. The man allegedly provided false information about his identity, but he eventually admitted to lying, once officers discovered existing felony warrants, Beckwith said.
The 29-year-old man was arrested on two felony warrants for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, in addition to being charged with assault family/house member and impeding breath/circulation, as well as failure to identify as a fugitive and providing false information.
The man was transported to Denton City Jail.
1400 block of Teasley Lane — A caller returned home from being out of town Sunday afternoon to find that the front and backdoor of their residence was broken into, according to a police report.
The caller reported that in addition to the residence doors being slightly ajar, one of the window screens had been torn off, while the window was broken and open, Beckwith said.
Officers are still investigating, but several hats appeared misplaced and $25-30 in change was taken from the residence.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday:
The Denton Police Department handled 315 service and officer-initiated calls and made two arrests.