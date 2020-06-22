A man wielding a knife was arrested following an altercation Sunday evening in the 1100 block of East McKinney Street, according to a police report.
Denton Police Department spokesperson Amy Cunningham said police responded to the parking lot of the McKinney Food Store, where a man with a bloodied cloth wrapped around his left hand was found. Cunningham said a fight had broken out between two people after one man requested that the other return money he had lent him — $20.
As the pair went outside, one man allegedly attempted to cut and stab the other, according to a witness who intervened before officers arrived, Cunningham said. As the witness intervened, the aggressor ran north on Crawford Street but was eventually detained in the 700 block of North Wood Street.
Michael Christopher, 27, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony, Cunningham said.
Christopher also was charged with tampering with evidence after allegedly ditching the knife in the 400 block of North Crawford Street. The charge was added after a caller reported finding the knife hidden in the bushes in front of her home.
Other reports
6500 block of Edwards Road — A man was arrested after allegedly assaulting his partner Sunday evening following a report of a domestic disturbance, according to a police report.
When police arrived, officers spoke with a man who said an argument with his boyfriend had erupted because he was using the phone. When that man called police, Cunningham said the boyfriend attempted to grab the phone and began punching the victim’s face and pinned him against a wall, leading to facial and back pains.
Officers reported observing several injuries to the caller, including a small cut on his wrist, red scratch marks on his arms and a small cut on his neck, while the right side of his face was swollen and red.
The suspect, a 38-year-old man, was arrested and charged with assault causing bodily injury to a family member, in addition to interfering with an emergency request from allegedly grabbing the phone during a 911 call, Cunningham said.
1800 block of South Loop 288 — A woman was arrested on a theft of property charge Sunday morning, according to a police report.
A loss prevention officer told police that a woman was stealing several thousand dollars’ worth of items from the Target shopping center, Cunningham said. The woman was previously caught attempting to shoplift from the store on Saturday, and the loss prevention officer told her to not return.
When officers arrived, the suspect was located in the parking lot unloading two shopping carts filled with an array of items into her vehicle. The stolen items included numerous toys and home, health, beauty and cleaning supplies totaling $3,198.13, Cunningham said.
The 26-year-old woman was arrested and charged with theft of property more than $2,500 but less than $30,000.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Sunday, the Denton Police Department handled 300 service and officer-initiated calls and made 13 arrests.