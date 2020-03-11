A 40-year-old man accused by a caller of trespassing at a home in the 6100 block of St. James Place late Tuesday was arrested on drug charges, according to a police report.
A caller told police around 10 p.m. that they saw a man peeking through windows of homes, and that the man had previously been criminally trespassed from at least one home in the block. The report shows the caller has seen him there on multiple occasions and saw him jump over a fence at least once.
Police located the man kneeling behind bushes trying to hide. Next to him within arm’s reach was a glass pipe and a brown leather pouch with 2 small bags containing a substance police believed to be methamphetamine, according to the report.
A witness told police they knew the man used meth. Police determined the items hadn’t been on the ground for long since they did not show signs of being exposed to the elements for long, and the man was arrested.
He was charged with possession of a controlled substance but didn’t receive a charge for criminal trespass. Denton police spokeswoman Allison Beckwith said this is because they had no evidence of him being in any residence in the block Tuesday.
Other reports
500 block of Acme Street — Police arrested a 24-year-old man Tuesday afternoon who is a suspect in an assault report from the same day, according to a police report.
Witnesses and employees of a nearby business told police the suspect was trying to assault people and hit employees, and that he was lying on the nearby train tracks.
The report shows officers observed signs of intoxication and said the man continued to repeat his date of birth when asked about his home address. Beckwith said he grew upset and began yelling profanities at officers, ignoring commands to sit down.
Officers then detained him and arrested him for public intoxication, believing him to be a danger to himself and others. Beckwith said he has several detainers in his report from an assault he’s a suspect in, but no other details were available Tuesday.
4600 block of Warschun Road — Police were called to be on standby while an employer fired an employee who had allegedly held a wood scraper to his neck Tuesday morning, according to a police report.
The report shows the two were having a verbal argument about the employee’s quality of work, and that the employer was fearful of the other’s behavior. Beckwith said it’s unclear whether the employer wants to press charges. A report was taken.
2700 block of Roselawn Drive — A $540 washing machine and $578 drying machine, among other miscellaneous items, were reported taken between 1 and 2 a.m. Tuesday, according to a police report.
The caller told police she has let people experiencing homelessness stay with her but doesn’t know if any of them took her belongings. Another item reported taken was an Ed Hardy backpack.
Roundup
From 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Tuesday:
- The Denton Police Department handled 369 service and officer-initiated calls and made five arrests.