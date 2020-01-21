A 42-year-old man was arrested Monday afternoon and charged with disorderly conduct after a 911 caller told dispatchers the man was yelling and trying to rip off side-view mirrors from vehicles in the 100 block of South Wood Street, according to a police report.
The caller dialed dispatchers again and said the man yelled expletives toward children riding their bikes, the report shows.
Officers arrived and found the man screaming near the Denton County Courts Building, located in the 1400 block of East McKinney Street, the report shows.
They arrested the man and charged him with disorderly conduct. During a search of the man’s person and belongings, officers found a bottle and inside it were naproxen pills, used to treat pain or inflammation. Police charged the man with possession of a dangerous drug, the report shows.
Other reports
200 block of West University Drive — A 34-year-old man police said was banging on the backdoor of a business Monday night was arrested and charged with public intoxication.
Officers responding to the suspicious person call found the man and said he smelled of alcohol. After slurring his speech and admitting to officers he’d been drinking, police arrested and charged the man with public intoxication.
Creekdale Drive near Teasley Lane — Denton police arrested a 44-year-old man on a parole violation Monday afternoon, according to a police report. Police said a 911 caller reported the man struck a woman and was yelling at her inside of a vehicle near Teasley Lane and Robinson Road.
Officers arrived and found the man on nearby Creekdale Drive. Police learned the man was not supposed to be with the woman because she had a protective order against him. He was arrested.
2700 block of West University Drive — A 26-year-old woman was arrested Monday morning on a theft warrant out of Lewisville after Walmart staff told Denton police she had tried to take items from the store, according to a police report. Officers ran the woman’s name through dispatch and discovered the warrant, for which she was arrested and taken to the Denton City Jail.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Tuesday:
- Denton police handled 361 calls and made seven arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 52 medical calls and 14 vehicle crashes.