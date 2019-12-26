Denton police said officers found small baggies of crack cocaine in a man’s pocket Wednesday evening as officers tried to give him a ride after an argument with a woman across East Hickory Street from the Denton Police Department’s public safety training center.
An officer walked up to the people arguing and they both said they’d separate from the area at about 6:30 p.m. Christmas Day. Police offered both people rides home. Police said officers needed to pat each people down before allowing them into squad cars.
At that point, the 22-year-old man at first refused to empty his pockets, according to an incident report, but eventually admitted to having baggies of crack in his pocket.
Officers put him in handcuffs, arresting him on a charge of possession of a controlled substance, the report shows. The man began to scream and slammed his head on a squad car, police said. Officers used a restraint device to put the man in the vehicle before driving him the short distance to the Denton City Jail.
The man was charged with possession of a controlled substance and with resisting arrest.
Other reports
4300 block of Hayes Street — Police said a 23-year-old man punched a woman and grabbed her by the throat Wednesday morning after a Christmas party, according to a police report.
The man allegedly hit the woman multiple times in the chest and face as the woman drove her vehicle from the party. Police said the man continued to strike the woman at a residence once they arrived. Officers viewed Ring Doorbell footage and saw the man grab the woman and drag her out of the frame, the report shows.
He was arrested and charged with assault family violence impeding breath, police said.
1100 block of East University Drive — The owner of a strip center told police Wednesday night a man poured beer on the business owner's wife’s vehicle, according to a police report. Officers arrived and found the man to be intoxicated, arresting him on a charge of public intoxication, the report shows.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Monday to 7 a.m. Thursday:
- The Denton County Sheriff’s Office handled 2,385 service and officer-initiated calls for the agencies it serves.
- Denton police handled 937 calls and made 20 arrests.
- Denton firefighters responded to 92 medical calls and five vehicle crashes.