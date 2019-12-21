Police arrested a 40-year-old man while responding to an assault family violence call Friday afternoon in the 1800 block of North Ruddell Street, according to a police report.
Denton police spokeswoman Khristen Jones said two men in a relationship were in the middle of breaking up, yelling at each other and throwing things in the house.
When police arrived, they determined the 40-year-old to be the primary aggressor. Jones said he pushed the other to the floor and grabbed his arm, leaving scratches that police observed.
He was arrested and was charged with assault family violence.
Other reports
2500 block of Yellowstone Place — Jones said a crossing guard who was struck by a vehicle Tuesday was taken to a local hospital for a leg injury. No children were injured.
400 block of Interstate 35E — An officer stopped to assist a man who was pulled over with a flat tire, according to a police report.
Police said the driver appeared to be intoxicated and they noticed a couple of open containers in the car. Jones said police conducted a field sobriety test and arrested the 62-year-old man for driving while intoxicated.
Dallas Drive and Teasley Lane — A witness told police an argument broke out between drivers at a red light that led to one firing three to four rounds from a 2002 Ford, according to a police report.
The person whose car was hit by bullets — a black sedan — wasn’t involved in the argument. No one was reported injured.
Jones said police spoke with people at RT’s Bar, near where the altercation occurred, but no one else admitted to hearing any gunshots.
2200 block of South Interstate 35E — A man who was previously trespassed from Golden Triangle Mall was seen there again, according to a police report.
When police contacted the 38-year-old man about his trespass, the man said he didn’t sign the trespass notice. Police said just because he didn’t sign it didn’t mean it wasn’t valid.
He was arrested on criminal trespass charges.
Roundup
From midnight Thursday to midnight Friday, the Denton Police Department handled 368 service and officer-initiated calls and made eight arrests.