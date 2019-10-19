Police arrested a 28-year-old man Friday evening on arson and assault charges after he allegedly started a fire that affected eight apartment units in the 100 block of Heritage Lane, according to a news release.
Officers were dispatched in reference to a person with a gun around noon Friday. The caller said her son was suffering from a mental health crisis and holding a handgun, the release states.
Negotiators convinced the caller to exit the apartment unit and then tried to convince the man to put the weapon down and leave the apartment, but were unsuccessful.
The release states officers were clearing surrounding apartments and the man repeatedly pointed the gun at them through an open window.
Police said the man then set fire to the apartment and exited with the gun in hand. He dropped the weapon when ordered to and was taken into custody without further incident.
Eight apartment units and 20 people were affected by the fire. No injuries were reported.
The man was charged with aggravated assault of a public servant and arson. The release says he was taken to the city jail where he’s awaiting a mental health evaluation.
Bicyclist fatally struck by vehicle Friday evening
A man was pronounced dead at the scene after he was struck by a vehicle while on his bicycle in east Denton Friday evening, according to a news release.
Traffic Unit Crash Investigators determined a 2014 Hyundai compact hatchback was traveling in the southbound lanes in the 1100 block of North Loop 288 when he struck the bicyclist who was attempting to cross 288 from west to east.
The report states other factors surrounding the crash are still being investigated.
Other reports
300 block of Coronado Drive – Police detained a juvenile while responding to a domestic disturbance Friday afternoon, according to a police report.
A 48-year-old woman reported her nephew was agitated and repeatedly shoved her. The report shows he grew more agitated and struck her in the arm with a closed fist.
He was detained for assault family violence and taken to the Denton County Juvenile Detention Facility.
700 block of Chateau Circuit – A 34-year-old man told police his vehicle had been stolen from his driveway between 5:15 and 6:15 p.m. Friday, according to a police report. A report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.
Roundup
From 7 a.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday, the Denton Police Department handled 193 service and officer-initiated calls and made 12 arrests.